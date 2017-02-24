Winter Storm: Gallery | Forecast | WX Center | Radar | Closings | Story: Impressive Snowfall In South Minn.

Driver Arrested For Hitting Jogger Released From Jail

February 24, 2017 11:44 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man arrested for hitting and killing a jogger in St. Paul has been released from jail pending further investigation.

Thirty-five-year-old Scott Spoo was an engineer at 3M and an avid runner and bicyclist.

St. Paul police say 60-year-old Peter Berge was driving the SUV that hit Spoo Wednesday night. The lawyer serves as ethics chair for the Hennepin County Bar Association.

Officers say Berge was impaired and distracted when the crash happened.

He was arrested for criminal vehicular operation, but has since been released.

