Audubon Society: U.S. Bank Stadium Is Deadliest Building In Metro For Birds

February 24, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Audubon Society, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Audubon Society of Minneapolis says U.S. Bank Stadium kills more birds than any other building in the metro.

The group addressed the issue at Friday’s Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority meeting.

The Society says its reported 74 dead birds so far this migration season. A previous study found an average of 42 dead birds a year from the city’s previous most fatal building.

The Society says there’s been a lack of action on bird safety at the stadium. It’s asking the agency to do something about the issue, like treat the glass, or put up flags or banners.

