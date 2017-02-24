‘U’ Student Charged After Police Find Drug Paraphernalia, $25K Cash In Dorm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 18-year-old college student faces charges after authorities found evidence of drug trafficking in his dorm, including more than $25,000 in cash.
According to the criminal complaint, University of Minnesota police searched Spencer Charles Nichols’ room in Centennial Hall Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics and dark web investigation.
While police searched, Nichols told them he has purchased Ecstasy on the internet in the past. Wednesday, a package containing 53.9 grams of MDMA was delivered to Nichols.
In Nichols’ room, police found $26,950 in cash, a vacuum sealer, vacuum sealer bags and two digital scales.
Nichols also tested positive for MDMA, the complaint states. He faces one count of first degree drug selling and one count of second degree possesssion.