Officials Meet With Community About Immigration Policies

February 25, 2017 11:07 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Immigration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Immigrant communities in the north metro met Saturday night to learn about immigration policy.

It’s happening as new guidelines at the Department of Homeland Security could lead to more deportations and detentions of undocumented immigrants.

Saturday, both mayors and police chiefs from Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center were joined by immigration lawyers to handle questions people have.

People attending told WCCO the recent guidelines have caused anxiety and fear for some communities.

“Our officers are not ICE officers. They don’t have any federal jurisdiction. They can’t pick up people if they see them walking down the street, those types of things,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Tim Wilson said.

Political analysts say the president’s new immigration orders are more measured than his original refugee ban. The president is still expected to issue a revised version of that ban, which was put on hold by an appeals court.

 

