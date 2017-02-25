Roseville Police Need Help Identifying Serial Robber

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of a dozen robberies throughout the metro.
All the robberies were committed at gas stations and convenience stores, like a SuperAmerica on Rice Street on Feb. 5.
The suspect asked for a carton of cigarettes, which he then grabs and punches the cashier in the face.
Police say the suspect is described as about 50 years old. He stands 6-foot-1-inches tall, has an average build, a bald head and short-cut facial hair with a slight mustache.
Anyone with information about this man is asked to call 911. Police are urging citizens who spot him to avoid confronting him.
