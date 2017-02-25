WEEKEND BREAK: Why Is February So Short? | Weather Forecasting 101 | How Many Minnesotans Have Oscars?

Roseville Police Need Help Identifying Serial Robber

February 25, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Roseville, Roseville Police, SuperAmerica

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of a dozen robberies throughout the metro.

(credit: Roseville Police)

(credit: Roseville Police)

All the robberies were committed at gas stations and convenience stores, like a SuperAmerica on Rice Street on Feb. 5.

The suspect asked for a carton of cigarettes, which he then grabs and punches the cashier in the face.

(credit: Roseville Police)

(credit: Roseville Police)

Police say the suspect is described as about 50 years old. He stands 6-foot-1-inches tall, has an average build, a bald head and short-cut facial hair with a slight mustache.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call 911. Police are urging citizens who spot him to avoid confronting him.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia