4 Things To Know For Feb. 26, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know Sunday as we wrap up the weekend.

Drunk Driver Injures 28 At Mardi Gras Parade

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after police say he rammed his truck into a Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans. As many as 28 people were hurt.

Five are in guarded condition. Police think the driver was highly intoxicated.

Ellison Loses DNC Chair Race To Tom Perez

Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison will not be the Democratic Party Chairman. He lost that race Saturday to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who offered Ellison the job as Deputy Chairm of the DNC.

Ellison accepted, but he will also stay on as a U.S. Congressman. President Trump tweeted Sunday morning “The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally “rigged.” Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!”

Klobuchar Hosting Ukrainian Forum

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will host a forum with Minnesota’s Ukrainian Community on Sunday. The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovich, will join in via video conference.

Klobuchar has introduced a bipartisan bill that would impose strong sanctions against Russia to address cyberattacks, human rights violations, and the illegal annexation of land in Ukraine and Georgia. Minnesota is home to more than 10,000 people of Ukrainian descent.

89th Annual Academy Awards

The Oscar’s will be handed out Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Seven films are competing for best picture, including “La La Land,” which has 14 nominations.

The only other movies to get that many nominations were “All About Eve” and “Titanic.” Jimmy Kimmel will host Sunday night for the first time.