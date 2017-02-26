Minnesota Senate Set To Vote On Sunday Liquor Sales Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, the Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on a bill to repeal the ban on Sunday liquor store sales.

The Minnesota House overwhelmingly signed off on the measure last week. A Senate committee also approved the measure.

Gov. Mark Dayton has said he’ll sign it if it reaches his desk.

Supporters of Sunday liquor store sales have pointed out the need for convenience and the lost revenue to nearby states who allow Sunday liquor store sales.

Opponents point out the increased staffing to small businesses and argue there won’t be any major increase in revenue as sales will spread out.

“Personally, myself, I hope it doesn’t pass for Sunday sales,” said Robert Marget, owner of River Liquor Store.

This isn’t the first time River Liquor Store owner Robert Marget has faced down the possibility of opening his shop on Sunday. Bills trying to repeal the decades old law come up almost annually during the legislative session.

“I think it’s going to be a close vote,” Marget said.

This is the first time Marget believes there could be a repeal of the law.

“I can’t find any of my employees who want to work Sunday so we’ll have to do some scrambling,” Marget said.

The push to allow Sunday liquor store sales has never made it further at the State Capitol. Marget believes the difference this year is in the organization from the other side.

“I think that’s being driven by a grassroots base, some younger people. Also, I think some of the big box stores are really having an organized push,” Marget said.

Some lawmakers who’ve opposed the issue in the past are having a constituent driven change of heart.

Drew Post is among the group who doesn’t want a pint in the tap room to be his only option to buy his favorite Fulton beer on Sunday.

“I just like the idea of having things when I want them and having the option, whether I choose to exercise that option or not, I want to have it,” said Drew Post, who supports Sunday liquor store sales.

Like many younger voters, he reached out to his state senator realizing the convenience of accessibility could open the door for change to a decades old law.

“It feels in the age of Twitter everyone can respond to everyone else, so I think that gives us a greater voice than we used to have,” Post said

“I will say the millennials are better about that, they’re more willing to be vocal about it,” said Breta MacPhie, who supports Sunday liquor sales.

If the bill passes the Senate, the bill would go to conference committee to work out differences in liquor sale hours.