Trump Calls Election For DNC Chair ‘Rigged’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donal Trump was up early Sunday morning on Twitter, calling the election of the new chair of the Democratic National Committee “rigged.”

President Trump tweeted “The race for the DNC Chairman was of course, totally rigged. Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!”

The President’s tweet really strikes a chord with those people who think the cards were stacked against Bernie Sanders in the first place. That’s why Congressman Keith Ellison had been campaigning for the job.

Last July, then-chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned amid controversy over e-mails released by WikiLeaks that showed the DNC had actively worked to promote Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Now, the establishment candidate, Obama’s former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, is the new leader of the Democratic Party.

Reminiscent of the fight between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in the presidential race last year, the progressive wing of the party lost to the establishment in the battle to be the head of the Democratic National Committee.

It was a close race. Perez won over Ellison in the second round of voting, but the first round was spilt almost 50-50.

Ellison was quickly named the deputy chair of the DNC. It’s a symbolic show of unity in the face of a legislature dominated by Republicans.

“Unity is essential. We’ve got to walk out here in unity, not just between the candidates, but between the groups that support all the candidates,” Ellison said.

“No matter who wins, I know we’ll cross the finish line together because a united Democratic Party is not only our best hope, it’s a Donald Trump nightmare,” Perez said.

On CNN Sunday morning, Perez brushed aside that tweet from Trump claiming the vote was rigged, saying that he and Ellison “got a good kick out of that.”

He went on to say that their “unity as a party is our greatest strength and it’s his worst nightmare.”