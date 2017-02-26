WEEKEND BREAK: Why Is February So Short? | Weather Forecasting 101 | How Many Minnesotans Have Oscars?

Lawmakers Pushing For Hemp Comeback In Wisconsin

February 26, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Cannabis, Hemp, Rep. Jesse Kremer, Sen. Patrick Testin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers want to help Wisconsin’s once-dominant hemp industry make a comeback.

Rep. Jesse Kremer and Sen. Patrick Testin are circulating a bill to legalize production of hemp, a form of cannabis that does not produce a high. Hemp is used in textiles, paper, construction materials and food products.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, would require producers to be licensed by the state. The state could destroy any crop containing more THC than standard hemp.

The federal government in 2014 passed the Farm Bill, which gave states the right to run hemp research programs.

At least thirty states — including neighboring Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois — already have passed legislation allowing cultivation of hemp, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

