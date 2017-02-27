Good Question: Who Needs A Financial Planner?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From paying for kids’ college to saving for retirement, there are a lot of big decisions about money to make. Many wonder if they should seek professional help. So, who needs a financial planner? Good Question.

“Most people don’t need a personal financial advisor,” says Chris Farrell, an economics commentator at Minnesota Public Radio.

Farrell recommends a do-it-yourself approach that would include investing in low-cost index funds.

He says some people, though, can benefit from using an advisor during transitions in their lives, like retirement. In that case, an advisor would be able to talk with people about putting their money in the right place, estimating how long it will last and how much you should feel comfortable taking out each year.

He also recommends a financial advisor for people with lots of money, estate planning issues or a limited amount of time.

“One of the most important things, if you do hire someone to manage your money, that does not mean you don’t need to do anything,” he says. “You have to monitor it, you have to pay attention and you have to express yourself.”

Financial advisors can offer plenty of advice beyond investing from tax planning to estate planning to insurance to budgeting. Farrell says the good ones will make sure they understand what’s important to a client in terms of goals and risk threshold.

“Financially successful people don’t do this by themselves,” says Bruce Helmer, a financial advisor. “It’s good for the super-wealthy, why is it not good enough for ma and pa down the street?”