Officer Charged In Castile Shooting Death Expected To Plead Not Guilty

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Nearly eight months after the shooting death of Philando Castile, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez is expected to plead not guilty, according to defense attorney Earl Gray.

Yanez shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop last July in Falcon Heights. The case gained national attention after Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook.

In court on Feb. 15, defense attorneys asked a judge to throw out the charges against Yanez, claiming the officer perceived a threat to his life and responded accordingly. They also argued that there wasn’t enough substantial evidence for this case to go to trial.

This story is vastly different than the version prosecutors say Yanez told after the shooting when he claimed he did not know where Castile’s gun was exactly when those seven shots were fired.

Ultimately, the request to dismiss the charges against Yanez was denied by a Ramsey County Judge, and now the case will go to a jury.

At the omnibus hearing scheduled for Monday morning, a plea is expected to be entered and lawyers can go over items like evidence and probable cause in order to prepare for the trial.

A trial date is expected to be set as well.

Yanez is charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday morning.