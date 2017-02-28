Amazon Web Services Outage Causing Widespread Internet Issues

February 28, 2017 1:28 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re noticing some things that aren’t quite right on the Internet right now, you’re not alone.

Amazon Web Services — which hosts a lot of major sites like Netflix, Reddit and more – is currently down. The outage has resulted in content not loading on many web pages.

On its service health dashboard page, Amazon says it’s working to remediate the issues. Here’s the statement in its entirety:

“Update at 10:33 AM PST: We’re continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1. AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3.”

WCCO.com’s video library has been affected as a result of the outage.

