Deputy Hurt After Cow Runs Into Road, Collides With Squad Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Kanabec County Sheriff’s deputy needed hospitalization after a cow ran into the roadway and collided with the deputy’s squad car.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred Monday evening in Arthur Township, Minnesota. There, a deputy was searching for a reported cow on the roadway. As the deputy made a second pass through the area, the cow ran out of the ditch and collided with the squad car.
The deputy, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Steven Schulz of Mora, was taken to First Light Hospital in Mora with non-life threatening injuries.