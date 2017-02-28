Deputy Hurt After Cow Runs Into Road, Collides With Squad Car

February 28, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Arthur Township, Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Mora

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Kanabec County Sheriff’s deputy needed hospitalization after a cow ran into the roadway and collided with the deputy’s squad car.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred Monday evening in Arthur Township, Minnesota. There, a deputy was searching for a reported cow on the roadway. As the deputy made a second pass through the area, the cow ran out of the ditch and collided with the squad car.

The deputy, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Steven Schulz of Mora, was taken to First Light Hospital in Mora with non-life threatening injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia