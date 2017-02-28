Lakeville Officials Say ‘Non-Caucasian,’ Special Ed Student Behind Graffiti

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Lakeville Area Public Schools provided an update Tuesday after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found at Lakeville South High School.
School officials say racist, anti-Semitic graffiti was found on bathroom stalls on Monday at the high school. District officials say the student was identified and will be subject to disciplinary action under the school district policy.
Officials with Lakeville South High School, with the permission from the student’s parent, identified the student responsible as non-Caucasian and having significant special education needs.
“While this does not excuse the student’s actions, the district believes it will help the community and others put this incident into perspective,” school officials said in a statement.
District officials said the incident was very unfortunate and does not reflect the values or community at Lakeville South. They say it presents a teachable moment for students and staff, and a plan has been created to facilitate conversations about diversity with students and staff.
Administrators and staff will be made available on Wednesday for those wanting to discuss these issues.