Vikings Not Exercising 2017 Contract Option On Adrian Peterson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that they are not exercising the 2017 option on Adrian Peterson’s contract.

Peterson would become an unrestricted free agent on March 9 if he can’t reach a contract agreement with the Vikings. He’s due a $6 million roster bonus by then, or he would be released. He was also due $18 million next year, which now won’t happen.

Peterson, who turns 32 next month, missed most of last season after tearing the meniscus in his knee Week 2 against the Packers.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” said Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman in a statement. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

Peterson has spoken openly about playing for other teams if he couldn’t work out a contract with the Vikings. He listed the Texans, Buccaneers and Giants as the most likely landing spots if things didn’t work out in Minnesota.

It doesn’t mean, however, that Peterson’s time with the Vikings is over. He would be free, starting March 9, to hit the open market to see what his perceived value on other teams is. The Vikings could still work out a contract at a lesser salary to bring him back.

Peterson averaged less than two yards per carry last season as the Vikings had the worst rushing offense in the NFL.

Two seasons ago, he ran for more than 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.