Sheriff: Dog Rescued After Falling Through Ice In Anoka County

March 1, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Dog Rescue, Thin Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a dog had to be rescued after falling through the ice in the north Twin Cities metro Wednesday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of an older dog that had wandered onto a pond and fell through the ice in about six feet of water. The dog was struggling and couldn’t free itself from the water.

A sheriff’s deputy put on a cold water suit and went onto the pond, while another officer assisted in the rescue effort with a rope. Officers were able to rescue the dog and return it to its owners.

It serves as a reminder that after our recent mild weather, the ice isn’t safe for anyone. Not vehicles, people or even our pets.

