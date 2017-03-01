Sheriff: Dog Rescued After Falling Through Ice In Anoka County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a dog had to be rescued after falling through the ice in the north Twin Cities metro Wednesday morning.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of an older dog that had wandered onto a pond and fell through the ice in about six feet of water. The dog was struggling and couldn’t free itself from the water.
A sheriff’s deputy put on a cold water suit and went onto the pond, while another officer assisted in the rescue effort with a rope. Officers were able to rescue the dog and return it to its owners.
It serves as a reminder that after our recent mild weather, the ice isn’t safe for anyone. Not vehicles, people or even our pets.