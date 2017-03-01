Eagan Police Apprehend 2 Runaway Llamas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The post-snowfall routine of police officers in Eagan was broken Wednesday morning when they were tasked with tracking down two runaway llamas.

In a Twitter post, police said the two llamas were captured on Skyline Drive, on the city’s north side. In a photo, an officer can be seen feeding one of the runaways, whose coat is matted with snow.

No other information on the llamas was immediately available. WCCO has reached out to Eagan police for comment.

Earlier in the morning, Eagan police said officers responded to five crashes on icy roads. Overnight, about an inch and a half of snow fell on the southeastern Twin Cities suburb.

