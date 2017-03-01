Fargo Man Accused Of Impersonating Officer Signs Plea Deal

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man accused of trying to pass himself off as a federal law enforcement officer has signed a plea deal.
Shane Duval is charged with impersonation of a federal officer and theft of government property. He faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison on the two charges.
Authorities say Duval stole two government license plates that were parked at the U.S Post Office in Fargo and displayed them when he tried to gain access to the North Dakota Air National Guard Base in Fargo. Duval allegedly identified himself as superintendent of the U.S. Department of Justice.
It’s not clear why Duval wanted to get into the base.
A chance of plea hearing is scheduled for March 30.
