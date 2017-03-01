Fargo Man Accused Of Impersonating Officer Signs Plea Deal

March 1, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man accused of trying to pass himself off as a federal law enforcement officer has signed a plea deal.

Shane Duval is charged with impersonation of a federal officer and theft of government property. He faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison on the two charges.

Authorities say Duval stole two government license plates that were parked at the U.S Post Office in Fargo and displayed them when he tried to gain access to the North Dakota Air National Guard Base in Fargo. Duval allegedly identified himself as superintendent of the U.S. Department of Justice.

It’s not clear why Duval wanted to get into the base.

A chance of plea hearing is scheduled for March 30.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia