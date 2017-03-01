Fargo Man Accused Of Impersonating Officer Signs Plea Deal

St. Paul Ballet To Perform Trio Of Works At Cowles Center The Twin Cities are merging this weekend as the St. Paul Ballet comes to Minneapolis to preform three separate pieces at the Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts.

MNfusion: Jungle Theater's 'Anna In The Tropics' Explores When Life Imitates Art"Anna in the Tropics," written by Nilo Cruz, tells the story of a cigar factory in Tampa run by a Cuban-American family. While all other factories are becoming modernized this particular one is still run by traditions, including the use of a lector.