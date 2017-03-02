Augsburg College To Become ‘Augsburg University’ This Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Augsburg College officials say the school will be renamed Augsburg University this fall.
The name change, effective September 1, is due to the school already offering nine graduate degree programs as well as its 50-plus undergraduate degree programs.
Augsburg President Paul C. Pribbenow says the name change does not change the school’s dedication to its liberal arts mission.
“As we lean into our reality as a university, we will continue our drive toward the intentional diversity for which we are known,” Pribbenow said. “We will ensure we are student-ready and can provide those of academic ability with opportunities for hands-on learning, undergraduate research, international study, and internships so that all Auggies are prepared to share their gifts and talents with the world.”
Officials say the name change decision was made after “a thorough review that included conducting market research, studying the process and impact of name changes by other institutions, and holding open dialogue sessions with a broad set of stakeholders, including students, alumni, faculty, staff, and regents.”