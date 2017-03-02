Dayton To Undergo Prostate Cancer Surgery At Rochester Mayo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton is preparing to undergo surgery for prostate cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Thursday morning.
The governor’s health became a big concern after he fainted at the State of the State address back in January. Just one day after that scary moment, Dayton announced he was battling prostate cancer.
The governor discussed treatment options at length with his doctors and chose to get surgery rather than radiation.
The surgery is expected to take about two hours and Dayton will spend the night in Rochester before heading back home to recover.
The governor’s staff tells WCCO-TV Dayton will be in constant contact with Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith and his senior staff while he is in the hospital, but there will be no temporary transfer of power while the governor is undergoing surgery.
He is expected to return to work on Monday.