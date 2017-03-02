MN Politicians Join Call For Sessions To Resign As AG

WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, and Minnesota lawmakers are weighing in.

Several Republicans and Democrats have called for Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election following the revelation he talked twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

The conversations seem to contradict sworn statements Sessions gave to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Schumer says a special prosecutor is needed to investigate the allegations of Russian interference and also look into whether the investigation has already been compromised by Sessions.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has accused Sessions of “lying under oath” and demanded that he resign.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar commented that “now more than ever we need a special prosecutor to look into all contacts with Russian officials.”

Rep. Betty McCollum issued the following statement:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions deceived both his colleagues in the Senate and the American people about his contacts with the Russian government. Just over a month into his term, President Donald Trump’s entire administration has been engulfed in scandal over communications with Russian officials and misleading the public about them.

Given this deception, President Trump should immediately fire Attorney General Sessions. A special prosecutor should be appointed to conduct a comprehensive criminal investigation.

At the same time, it is obvious that the Trump administration cannot be trusted to investigate itself. Congressional Republicans must launch an immediate, bipartisan inquiry into President Trump and his associates’ contacts with Russia. It is long past time for Congressional Republicans to put country before party, stop the Trump administration’s cover-up, and get to the bottom of the scandals that have already tarred this Presidency.

And Rep. Keith Ellison said, “Since it has now come to light that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath about meeting with Russian officials during the campaign, we must be entirely clear on one thing: perjury is a felony and may be punishable by prison for up to five years.”

