P.J. Fleck Announces Gopher Football Spring Practice Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It might only be early March, but it’s time to start thinking about football at the University of Minnesota.
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck announced Minnesota’s spring practice schedule on Thursday. The Gophers will start with two practices on March 7 and March 9 that will be closed to the public.
Minnesota then heads on spring break, and resumes practice on March 23 and March 25. The Gophers first practice open to the general public will be on March 28. There will be one other practice open to the public, on April 4.
The Gophers will have a total of 15 practices, and their spring game will be on Saturday, April 15, at TCF Bank Stadium. Fleck was hired as Gophers football coach in early January. Minnesota is coming off a 9-4 season that finished with a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.