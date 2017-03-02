Restauranteur Behind Butcher & The Boar, 4 Bells Dies

March 2, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: 4 Bells, Butcher & The Boar, Tim Rooney

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The restauranteur who made a name for himself in the Twin Cities with eateries such as Butcher & the Boar and 4 Bells has died.

WCCO’s Jason DeRusha learned of Tim Rooney’s death from chef Jack Riebel, his former partner at Butcher & the Boar.

According to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Stephanie March, Rooney was regarded as a staple of the area restaurant scene.

March said he helped develop Bar La Grassa, and once worked at Manny’s early in his career.

“He was an industry guy of the highest order, he knew the business in his soul,” March said. “Though he’s never had the press notoriety of his chefs … He is a model of what can be achieved by a restaurant worker.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia