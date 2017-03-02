Restauranteur Behind Butcher & The Boar, 4 Bells Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The restauranteur who made a name for himself in the Twin Cities with eateries such as Butcher & the Boar and 4 Bells has died.
WCCO’s Jason DeRusha learned of Tim Rooney’s death from chef Jack Riebel, his former partner at Butcher & the Boar.
According to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Stephanie March, Rooney was regarded as a staple of the area restaurant scene.
March said he helped develop Bar La Grassa, and once worked at Manny’s early in his career.
“He was an industry guy of the highest order, he knew the business in his soul,” March said. “Though he’s never had the press notoriety of his chefs … He is a model of what can be achieved by a restaurant worker.”