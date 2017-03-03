Philando Castile’s Fmr. Girlfriend Arrested In Connection To Hammer Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The woman who gained international attention last July after she live streamed the aftermath of her boyfriend’s fatal shooting by police was arrested Thursday in connection to a hammer assault.
Diamond Reynolds, from West St. Paul, was arrested with two other women in connection to an assault that happened Tuesday morning on St. Paul’s east side.
Police say officers were called to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane at about 10:30 a.m. on a report of an assault in progress.
The victim suffered serious injuries from being struck in the head with a hammer, and was taken to Regions Hospital.
The victim identified Reynolds, Dyamond Richardson and Chnika Blair as the culprits. All three women were arrested Thursday.
Police say the decision to charge the women will go to the Washington County Attorney’s office, due to Reynolds connection to the Philando Castile case, which is being tried in Ramsey County.
