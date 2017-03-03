Frank & Chris’s Italian Recipes: Home & Garden Show

Frank Vascellaro and Chris Shaffer are competing in an Ultimate Chef cook-off at the Home and Garden Show this Friday, each tackling an Italian dish. Here are the recipes with which they’ll be facing off against one another.
Frank’s Chicken Saltimbocca
(Frank’s take on Buca di Beppo’s Chicken Saltimbocca)
Ingredients
- 4 5oz. chicken breasts
- 4 slices prosciutto ham
- 1 tablespoon fresh sage
- 3 ounces olive oil
- 1 ounce all-purpose flour
- 5 ounces artichoke hearts, quartered
- ½ ounce capers
- 4 ounces white wine
- 2 ounces fresh lemon juice
- 2 ounces heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon salt
Directions
- Lightly salt chicken breasts.
- Sprinkle evenly with chopped sage.
- Place sliced Prosciutto on top the chicken and pound it into the breast until the thickness of the chicken measures 3/8-inch.
- Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a sauté pan.
- Lightly flour chicken pressed with Prosciutto.
- Place in heated oil, Prosciutto side down.
- Brown one side, turn and brown the other side.
- Drain off excess oil, and deglaze with 4 ounces of white wine.
- Add artichokes, fresh lemon juice, cream and butter and cook until sauce is thickened.
- On a large platter, place chicken breasts topped with reduced sauce and garnish with capers.
Chris’ Stuffed Pasta Shells
Ingredients
- 1 package of large shells
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pound Italian sausage (mild or hot if you like it spicy)
- 1 container ricotta cheese
- Mozzarella cheese (the more the better)
- 1 large jar of sauce (you choose the brand)
- Spices (Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper…season to taste)
Directions
- Brown both meats together and add spices. Mix in ricotta cheese.
- Boil shells.
- Stuff meat/cheese/spice mix into shells and place into baking pan.
- Pour sauce over stuffed shells in the pan.
- Top with mozzarella cheese.
- Bake in over until cheese is melted.
- Chow down and enjoy!