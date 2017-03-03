‘We Will Stand Together’: Jewish Solidarity Rally Held In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds in St. Paul are standing up against recent anti-Semitic incidents. Jewish Community Action, the St. Paul JCC, and the City of St. Paul hosted a Jewish Solidarity Rally Thursday night.
It comes in the wake of bomb threats to Jewish centers in the Twin Cities, and around the country.
St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman was also there Thursday night.
He said it is more important now than ever before to stand up against racism, anti-Semitism, sexism and many other things we thought our nation was past.