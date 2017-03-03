PETA Calls On Sioux Falls Sports Show To Drop Bear Act

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A well-known animal rights organization is calling on organizers of a bear show to cancel the event at the Sioux Falls Arena.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has made similar demands of the bear show organizers in other communities.
The Great Bear Show has performances scheduled at the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show running March 9 to 12 at the arena and convention center. PETA claims the traveling bear exhibit “drags suffering animals, who are often chained, from town to town, forcing them to perform tricks.”
The Great Bear Show, on its website, says it takes orphaned bear cubs, trains them and takes them on the road to educate the public and raise money for their care and feed.
The Argus Leader reports the company that manages the arena, SMG, said it’s aware of PETA’s demands, but will not force organizers of the sports show to drop the bears from the schedule.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)