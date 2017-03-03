Saving Dallas: Wisconsin Siblings Refuse To Leave Recovering Pup’s Side

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — An Eagle Scout from Wisconsin is looking for help to save his best friend.

Jackson Lyman, 18, rescued his dog Dallas from a shelter where he volunteered. Five days ago, the 1-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab escaped through a doggie door and was hit by an SUV.

Jackson, along with his brother and sister, have been by the pup’s side ever since.

Inside Animal Emergency and Referral Center in Oakdale, a boy and his dog share a special moment. Jackson Lyman has been here every day, since his dog Dallas arrived.

“I really didn’t want to leave Dallas alone,” Jackson Lyman said.

Jackson and Dallas have a special bond. He found him while volunteering at an animal shelter near his home in Houlton, Wisconsin.

“And when we got him he was just like the perfect dog he was great with my sister and he really never barked,” Jackson said.

“He’s definitely got more of a bond with Jackson but he just loves us all he’s just always happy with all of us,” Cameron Lyman said.

It didn’t take long for this pooch to know he had found his forever home.

“Dallas is a part of the family,” Cameron said.

That’s why seeing him like this is so hard. Dallas has multiple broken bones in both his back legs. There are still open wounds that could get infected.

Dallas needs surgery to repair the damage caused by an accident between him and an SUV. He slipped out through a doggie door five days ago, ran into the road where he was hit. The driver stopped, but Dallas ran and hid. Jackson was able to find him and bring him to Oakdale for help.

“He’s definitely worth it,” Jackson said.

Dallas has helped this Eagle Scout learn true responsibility, love and respect. Jackson is known to help other and now he hopes others will help him, make sure Dallas gets the surgeries he needs to thrive.

“He is always positive through all of this he is always waging his tail happy to see us,” Jackson said.

Dallas’ family says they are thankful to the driver who stopped that day and helped them find their pet. They want the driver to know Dallas is on the mend, thanks to his quick actions.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with Dallas’ medical expenses.