Vikings “Win” Coin Toss For Draft Position

March 3, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, NFL Draft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The storyline that’s dominated the Minnesota Vikings’ offseason is finally over: Thanks to a coin toss, their first round pick will fall at #14.

They won’t actually be picking there; the Vikings gave their first round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the trade that brought Sam Bradford to Minnesota.

The Vikings were tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the 14th pick in the draft. The tiebreaking coin toss was performed at the NFL Combine Friday, with the Vikings coming out on top. The Eagles will pick 14th and the Colts will make their selection one pick later.

The Vikings actually would have benefited more from losing the toss. They will alternate picks with the Colts every round — so their first selection, pick #47 in the second round, would have been a pick higher if they had lost the coin toss.

The draft will take place in Philadelphia April 27-29.

