4 Things To Do From Saturday, March 4, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re in the midst of another winter warmup, so get up and get out with help from the folks at WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. Target Center has been turned to ice and Disney Princesses are taking over. You’ll see Ariel, Cinderella, Bell and many more as they embark on an adventure of beloved Disney tales. There are three shows Saturday — 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50.
2. It’s the battle for the Golden Skate. The Minnesota RollerGirls‘ season comes to an end Saturday night. The Atomic Bombshells are hoping to repeat as champions when they take on the Dagger Dolls at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Bouts start at 7 p.m., and tickets are $16.
3. Skip the regular movie theater and check out Omnifest at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Get a front-row seat to five larger-than-life adventures. From the immense glaciers in the Arctic to the breathtaking summit of Mount Everest — plus views of the Nile and a search for great white sharks. Omnifest is through May 4. Tickets are about $10.
4. And forget the skis and snowboards. Saturday night is the 19th annual Bedrace for Bridging event at Buck Hill. Teams of four will race on mattresses, many in costume, hoping to win first prize. Proceeds benefit “Bridging,” a nonprofit organization that provides furniture and household goods for people transitioning out of homelessness. Races begin at 5 p.m.