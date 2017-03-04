WEEKEND BREAK: Bald Eagles Soaring In Wabasha | Omnifest Returns | Power Rangers Visit 'CCO!

Hundreds March In Eden Prairie To Honor Victims Of Kansas Shooting

March 4, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Eden Prairie, India Association of Minnesota, Kansas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of people marched for peace in Eden Prairie Saturday after a high-profile shooting in another state.

The India Association of Minnesota held the march in honor of the victims of a shooting in Kansas.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot at a restaurant in an apparent hate crime last month. Two other men were hurt.

Marchers gathered to show solidarity with the victims and their families.

“You know, we all came here with a dream. You know, this is our home,” India Association President Sree Kamojjala said. “We all came here for a better opportunity and we condemn any hate crime so that’s why we are here.”

Marchers also wrote notes for each of the victims and their families.

