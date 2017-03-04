Mike’s Mix: Cocktail Class @ The Food & Wine Experience

WEEKEND BREAK: Bald Eagles Soaring In Wabasha | Omnifest Returns | Power Rangers Visit 'CCO!

March 4, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You can learn bartending basics from one of the Twin Cities’ best Sunday at the Minnesota Monthly Food & Wine Experience at Target Field.

Mixologist Jesse Held & Mike Augustyniak (credit: CBS)

Jesse Held of Jester Concepts — that’s Borough, Parlour, Constantine, Monello and Coup d’etat — will hold court for beginners and people who just want to up their home mixology game.

There are still a few tickets available for Held’s seminar.

Mike Augustyniak gets a preview of what Held will demonstrate in the video above.

Oh, there are also cocktail classes offered periodically at Parlour and Constantine.

