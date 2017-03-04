Mike’s Mix: Cocktail Class @ The Food & Wine Experience

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You can learn bartending basics from one of the Twin Cities’ best Sunday at the Minnesota Monthly Food & Wine Experience at Target Field.
Jesse Held of Jester Concepts — that’s Borough, Parlour, Constantine, Monello and Coup d’etat — will hold court for beginners and people who just want to up their home mixology game.
There are still a few tickets available for Held’s seminar.
Mike Augustyniak gets a preview of what Held will demonstrate in the video above.
Oh, there are also cocktail classes offered periodically at Parlour and Constantine.