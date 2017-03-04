Police: 1 Dead, 1 In Custody In Minnetonka Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting Friday night in Minnetonka.
Police say they were called to the Metro Transit Park & Ride ramp on the 11000 block of Wayzata Boulevard just after 11 p.m., where they found the body of a man who had been shot in the head.
Witnesses reported that another man ran from the scene. Police found him just before 2 a.m. in the woods near Crane Lake.
He is being held pending charges. The victim’s name has not been released.
