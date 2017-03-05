Sheriff: 2 Hospitalized After Falling Through Ice On Anoka County Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men had to be hospitalized after falling through the ice Sunday afternoon north of the Twin Cities metro, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies and East Bethel Fire Rescue responded to a report of two people who had gone through the ice on Coon Lake just before 5 p.m. Rescue personnel arrived on scene within minutes, and were able to pull two adult males from the lake.
One man was transported by ambulance to a hospital, while the other was airlifted to a hospital. Authorities say the two men were on the lake trying to retrieve a snowmobile that had gone through the ice at an earlier time.
The two men have not been identified, and there is no update on their conditions.