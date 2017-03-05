WEEKEND BREAK: Bald Eagles Soaring In Wabasha | Omnifest Returns | Power Rangers Visit 'CCO!

Sheriff: 2 Hospitalized After Falling Through Ice On Anoka County Lake

March 5, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Coon Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men had to be hospitalized after falling through the ice Sunday afternoon north of the Twin Cities metro, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and East Bethel Fire Rescue responded to a report of two people who had gone through the ice on Coon Lake just before 5 p.m. Rescue personnel arrived on scene within minutes, and were able to pull two adult males from the lake.

One man was transported by ambulance to a hospital, while the other was airlifted to a hospital. Authorities say the two men were on the lake trying to retrieve a snowmobile that had gone through the ice at an earlier time.

The two men have not been identified, and there is no update on their conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia