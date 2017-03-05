Belgrade Teen Dies After Truck Goes Off Road, Hits Tree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a 16-year-old died over the weekend after his truck went off road and hit a tree.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday morning on County Road 197, just south of Belgrade.
Austin Young, of Belgrade, was driving his truck south when he went off road on a curve and slammed into a tree. No other passengers were in the truck.
Emergency responders pronounced Young dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.