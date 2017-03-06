Brooklyn Park Man Arrested After Car Crashes Into House In Benton County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man is in police custody after investigators say his car crashed into a home in Benton County late Sunday night.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s office, police received a call of the crash on Little Rock Road Northwest just before midnight. When they arrived, they found the homeowner and a man — Daniel Saarela, 30.
Authorities say the car crashed through the house’s concrete walls and ended up with the full engine compartment inside of the bedroom. Saarela told police he was a passenger in the car, and that the driver ran off. Police searched the area, but couldn’t find the driver.
Later, investigators found evidence that Saarela was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies say the homeowner was not in the house at the time of the crash and there were no other injuries.