Minn. Democrats React To POTUS’ Revised Travel Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota democrats are reacting to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban that was unveiled Monday morning.

Trump signed a revised travel ban Monday that temporarily halts entry to the U.S. for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas and suspends the country’s refugee program, according to White House spokesman Michael Short, who says the signing was done privately.

The new directive aims to address legal issues with the original order, which caused confusion at airports, sparked protests around the country and was ultimately blocked by federal courts.

The revised order is narrower and specifies that a 90-day ban on people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen does not apply to those who already have valid visas. The White House also dropped Iraq from the list of banned countries.

Minnesota democrats responded after the announcement, condemning the revised travel ban.

U.S. Senator Al Franken says the ban remains “completely unacceptable.” Here’s the full statement:

“This new executive order is more of the same discrimination and fear-mongering from the Trump Administration: the order bans people from entering our country based solely on their refugee status or where they come from, goes against who we are as a nation, and actually makes us less safe,” Franken said. “I strongly opposed President Trump’s previous travel ban because it was poorly thought out, poorly executed, and above all, it hurt Minnesota families. Make no mistake, it remains discriminatory, short-sighted, and completely unacceptable. I’m going to continue to fight for Minnesota families because this executive order is not who we are as Americans.”

Rep. Keith Elllison also responded, saying the travel ban is still a “Muslim Ban.”

“Let’s not kid ourselves: the new Muslim Ban is still a Muslim Ban. Yes, it’s lawyered up a bit, but that’s all. While the Administration made some token changes to its original Muslim Ban in order to try and appease the courts, the intent is the same. Trump called for this ban in the Presidential primary, stuck with it during the General Election, stated he would pursue it before his Inauguration, and implemented it a week after taking office. Only when it was defeated in the courts did he tweak this order. “Just like the previous Executive Order, this new order seeks to ban people from entering our country because of their religion. Plain and simple. The U.S. Constitution says religious tests and bans are wrong. The new Muslim Ban may not ban all Muslims, but the people who are banned are banned for being Muslim. “Any such ban violates our constitution and is at odds with our founding principles.”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also weighed in, referencing the large population of refugees and immigrants in the state.

“For the second time, this Administration has put in place an order that bans all refugees from all over the world for 120 days, and drastically reduces the number of refugees who will be welcomed to the United States each year. Minnesota and the entire country are strengthened by our refugee and immigrant communities. As legal workers, they are a vital part of our economy. Refugees are extensively vetted as it is, and if the Administration wants to change the vetting process, they could do so without immediately banning all refugees from every country in the world.”

Across the border in Wisconsin, Sen. Tammy Baldwin also criticized the revision, saying it’ll only strengthen ISIS.