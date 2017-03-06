Victim Identified In Fatal Minnetonka Park-&-Ride Ramp Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim killed in a deadly shooting at a park-and-ride ramp in Minnetonka has been identified.
Police say 26-year-old Marcus Hallmark shot a man in the head before fleeing and hiding in the woods.
It happened at the Metro Transit ramp on Wayzata Boulevard on Friday night, and it took nearly three hours for police to find Hallmark and arrest him.
On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 32-year-old Thomas John Russ of Minneapolis. It was determined that he died of multiple gunshot wounds to his head.
The crime happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday, about 40 minutes after the last scheduled bus arrival. Police haven’t said why the victim or Hallmark were at the garage, but surveillance cameras inside might carry some clues.
Hallmark is in jail, but is awaiting charges. He has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for burglaries and assault.