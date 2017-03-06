3 Rescued, Including Officer, After Falling Through Ice On Moody Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says three people needed rescuing — including a conservation officer — after they fell through the ice on Moody Lake Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday at 5:23 p.m., authorities responded to the report of a person going through the ice on Moody Lake, which is located in south Chisago Lakes Township.
A Minnesota conservation officer was the first to arrive and found two people who had gone through the ice about 80 to 100 yards from the public parking area.
Authorities say a St. Paul man, identified as SKyllar Vujongyia, was the initial victim and fell through the ice around 80 to 100 yards from shore.
A second person, Zachary Markgraf of Scandia, was passing by in his truck when he saw Vujongyia clinging to his fishing gear and submerged in water. He attempted to crawl towards Vujongyia and threw a tow rope, but also fell through the ice.
The responding conservation officer successfully threw a rescue device to Markgraf, but also broke through the ice.
All three were rescued by other first responders and treated for hypothermia. All three were taken to Fairview Wyoming Hospital for evaluation and are in stable condition.