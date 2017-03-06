Osceola Schools Evacuate After Bomb Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say a bomb threat sent over email prompted the evacuation of schools in Osceola Monday morning.
At 8:25 a.m. Monday, Osceola police received the bomb threat via email labeled “Concerns/All schools in Osceola” and no specific school was named. Police immediately evacuated all schools in Osceola.
After searching the schools, no suspicious packages or explosives were found.
Superintendent Mark Luebker says all buildings were cleared at 9:45 a.m. Students and staff then returned to the buildings for the day.
Police say the case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Osceola police at 715-294-3628. Details about the specific content in the threat email have not been released.