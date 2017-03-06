Secondhand Hounds Helps Puppy Walk

Secondhand Hounds rescues dogs from high kill shelters around the Midwest and from owners who can no longer provide care for their dogs. We rescue cats from local shelters and owners who can no longer provide care for their cats.
Baylor is a 6-week-old American Bulldog puppy in search of a forever family. Baylor narrowly escaped being euthanized at 3-weeks-old after he was brought to a shelter in Alabama because he was paralyzed. Secondhand Hounds wasn’t quite ready to let Baylor go, so they rescued him and brought him to Minnesota. Here, he has been getting physical therapy and a week after his arrival, he started walking!