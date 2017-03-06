Tap Talk: Brew-Off Pits Tin Whiskers Against 612Brew

It’s a battle of east and west once again as Tin Whiskers’ brew-off competition returns Thursday!

After a few-months hiatus, the popular event returns with a match-up of the St. Paul brewery and Minneapolis’ 612Brew.

Once again, the two breweries will create a beer made with three flavors chosen by fans on social media. These same fans will then do a blind taste test of both brews, and will vote on their favorite. The winner will be crowned the brew-off champion.

As always, the beer can be any style the brewer chooses. The only rules are it must include the three chosen flavors.

This time, those flavors are cedar, black pepper and honey.

“For me, it has been an opportunity for growth in my personal brewing skills – being able to handle any ingredients that are thrown at me and making the best of them,” Derek Brown, Head Brewer at Tin Whiskers Brewing Company said in a recent press release. “During the events, it’s great to be able to sit down with the other brewers, talk about our beers, the process, and what we would change. It’s really fun.”

These events also give craft beer fans a chance to feel like have a role in the creation of the product they enjoy so much.

The two breweries will face-off from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grumpy’s in Roseville.

Grumpy’s is located at 2801 Snelling Avenue in Roseville. For those that prefer not to drive, the 225 Metro Transit bus route drops off across the street.