Monday Storms Could Bring Earliest Ever Tornadoes To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The mild weather in Minnesota Monday is bringing with it the possibility of severe evening storms – and tornadoes aren’t out of the question.
The National Weather Service says much of southern and central Minnesota – including the Twin Cities metro – is under a slight risk for severe weather. Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and quickly roll over the state.
Thunderstorms, a few severe, this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/mi6Bk2Tr7q
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 6, 2017
Accompanying the storms will be strong winds, which will pick up throughout the day. Communities in western Minnesota could see gusts of up to 60 mph.
Although unlikely, the storms could spawn tornadoes.
If a twister were to touch down in Minnesota, it’d be the earliest tornado ever recorded in state history. Currently, the earliest tornado on record happened on March 18, 1968.
On Tuesday, the windy conditions are expected to linger. As the week continues, temperatures will fall to more wintry conditions. By Friday, there’s a chance of snow.