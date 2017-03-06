Ramsey County Declines To Charge ‘March 4 Trump’ Rally Counter-Protesters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office Monday declined to file charges against six counter-protesters arrested Saturday at a pro-Trump rally at the State Capitol.
Anton Bueckert was arrested on disorderly conduct charges. Jonathan Adams, Linwood Kaine, Glenn Kimball, Isabell Kimball and Haley Ryan were arrested on felony rioting charges.
Monday, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said there were insufficient facts to prove felony-level riot. The attorney’s office said State Patrol has presented the case to the St. Paul City Attorney’s Office for consideration of misdemeanor charges.
Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol Saturday for the “March 4 Trump” rally. While pro-Trump speakers rallied the crowd, anti-Trump protesters chanted and hung banners from the rotunda.
The arrests occurred after a man appeared to be hit in the face and pepper spray was sprayed into the crowd.
The Minnesota Republican Party released a statement Monday condemning the violence at the Capitol and blaming democrats for “coordinating disruption and violence throughout the election, and now after it with their ‘resistance’ efforts.”
Similar pro-Trump rallies were held across the country Saturday.