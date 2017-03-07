Guide To Minnesota’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Linda Cameron One of the most celebrated events, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Minneapolis raises funds for the American Diabetes Association and honors local firefighters and police officers. The parade is an evening event. Like last year, this year’s festivity will feature contests, costumes and honorary speakers. Residents are invited to bring floats and walk in the parade.

Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association

509 Mill St. N.E.

Minneapolis, MN 55421

(763) 234-0669 The Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association (MSPDA) is the event coordinator and organizer for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. This organization invites community participation to make the parade truly festive. Entry forms, a list of sponsors and speakers, directions to the parade, and other questions can be directed to the association.

Parade Route And Schedule

South 6th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55415

www.mplsstpats.org

Date: March 17, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The parade route begins at South 6th Street goes north to south on Marquette Ave., and ends at South 11th St. Marquette Ave. is a beautiful stretch of prime real estate, restaurants, businesses and first-class hotels. Anyone who wants to walk in the parade can submit a participant entry form before March 17. MSPDA can answer questions about where to meet or bring parade floats.

Parking And Transportation Parking will be at a premium for visitors coming to Minneapolis. On street parking is discouraged. If one must drive into the city, there are several parking spots near the parade route: Parking Garages : 50, 61, and 300 South 6th St.

: 50, 61, and 300 South 6th St. Gateway Ramp : 400 South 3rd St., near the Minneapolis Courthouse

: 400 South 3rd St., near the Minneapolis Courthouse US Bank Plaza : 200 South 6th St.

Taking public transportation is the option most recommended. The T Metro Transit has a connective network of buses, trains and commuter rail lines. On special occasions or holidays, residents and visitors might be able to ride for free or at a reduced fare. Southwest Transit services Chaska, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) provides transit services to seven suburbs outside of Twin Cities. Another commuting option to consider is ride sharing services. A private ride sharing service can save one from parking fees and having to look for a parking space.

St. Patrick's Day Dining In Minneapolis If you want to get a bite to eat along the parade route, Marquette Ave. has popular restaurants such as Manny's Steakhouse and Basil's. There are other restaurants and eateries on Marquette Ave. that range from very casual to upscale. But you're never far from pubs and restaurants such as Kieran's, Keegan's and The Local. Kieran's serves some of the best corned beef and cabbage. The Local makes one of the best Irish coffees with a quality choice of whiskeys. This pub also serves poutine and corned beef croquettes. Brit's is an English pub that serves great pints, a corned beef brisket, poutine and other dishes with a touch of the Irish.