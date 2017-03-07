Lawmakers Consider Bill To Shield Businesses From Plastic Bag Bans

March 7, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Plastic Bag Bans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following the plastic bag ban in Minneapolis, state lawmakers are advancing bills to stop local communities from regulating business.

The Minneapolis ban goes into effect this June, and cities like Duluth may follow suit.

The ubiquitous bags are not environmentally friendly, and they’re a huge litter problem. However, they are also inexpensive for retailers and easy for consumers to use.

The bill state lawmakers are considering is the third this year that concerns the power of cities to regulate business. The other legislation involves minimum wage hikes and sick leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia