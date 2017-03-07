‘Werk It’ At The Muse Event Center

This Thursday, Impact Hub MSP is putting on an event called “Werk It: Showcasing That Hustle”
There will be a runway show of local entrepreneurs in food, health, technology, energy, environment, community building, creativity and youth services.
Danielle Steer was on hand to explain the event to Kim Johnson and Ali Lucia.
“Werk It: Showcasing That Hustle” will be at the Muse Event Center in Minneapolis this Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. General Admission is $30. There is a limited number of 50% off tickets available.