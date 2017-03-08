All-Pink Starburst Packs Coming In April

March 8, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Starburst

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tired of bottoming out on yellow? Sick of reaching into a packet and getting burned by orange? Like red but think maybe you’ve had enough?

In other words, do you just only want the pink Starburst candies?

If so, you’re in luck. The confectioners at Wrigley are unveiling new “all pink packs” next month, which will be available at many stores.

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,'” Matt Montei, senior director of confections at Wrigley, told Mashable. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”

The company previously issued “all red” packs, which featured not only the strawberry-flavored Starburst but cherry, as well.

