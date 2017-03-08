Franciscan Monastery Introduces New Friar Pup

March 8, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Francis of Assisi went down in the annals of Christian history for, among other things, connecting spiritually with the animal world.

Now, it appears the student has become the teacher.

A Franciscan monastery in Bolivia recently introduced the newest member of their brotherhood: Friar Bigotón.

The Cochabamba Monastery had adopted the small dog Carmelo, but soon got him a miniature brown habit to wear around as he ministered.

The dog’s adoption was reportedly orchestrated by a local animal rescue group called Cold Nose Project, whose post on Facebook quickly went viral.

“His life is all about playing and running,” Friar Jorge Fernandez said in an interview. “Here, all of the brothers love him very much. He is a creature of God.”

