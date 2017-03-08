Jack Jablonski Reports Feeling Pain In Right Leg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jack Jablonski continues to make progress, years after suffering a spinal injury during a hockey game that left him paralyzed.

Jablonski posted on Twitter Tuesday that he woke up feeling pain and tightness in his right leg. While not enjoyable, it could be a sign of progress in potentially fixing his paralysis.

Jablonski, affectionately known to many as “Jabs,” suffered a spinal cord injury after being checked from behind during a hockey game in 2011. Since then he’s been through rehab and hopes to prove doctors wrong and walk again.

He’s made several strides since the injury, including participating in a treadmill walk-a-thon, walking with assistance in a spinal cord injury fundraiser and making his foot move.

It’s not known if he’ll ever walk again or half full control of his body, but Jablonski has vowed to do whatever he can to beat the injury.

